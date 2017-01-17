Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: Wärtsilä to supply 150 MW power plant to Bangladesh

Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 17 January 2017 at 10:00 am EET

Wärtsilä will supply a 150 MW Smart Power Generation plant to Ace Alliance Power Limited, a special purpose company owned by the Summit Group of Companies in Bangladesh. The order comprises eight Wärtsilä 50 and one Wärtsilä 32 engines. The contract includes the engineering and equipment (EEQ) with additional advisory services for the plant's installation, testing and commissioning, as well as on-site staff training. The equipment is scheduled to be delivered during the second half of 2017, and the plant is scheduled to be operational in early 2018. The order is booked in the first quarter of 2017.

Both the population and economy are growing in Bangladesh, and a need for additional reliable power generation is evident. The new power plant will be built in Kodda in the Gazipur district, and will feed power into the national grid. Internal combustion engine-based power plants already play a key role in the country's energy system. The Summit Group of Companies is the largest independent power producer in Bangladesh and has a long-established relationship in power plant construction with Wärtsilä. During the past 20 years Wärtsilä's installed capacity with Summit Group has grown to 750 MW. With this recently signed contract, Wärtsilä's installed capacity with Summit Group will reach 900 MW.

"With Wärtsilä we know that we get great solutions and great local support. We have been working together for 20 years and we are happy with our relationship," says M A Wadud, Managing Director at Summit Power Ltd.

"We are delighted to continue our good relationship with Summit Group. They value the fact that we are very well represented locally in Bangladesh. Summit also knows our technology and the fact that it is very reliable," says Göran Richardsson, Regional Director at Wärtsilä.

With this project, Wärtsilä provides roughly 25 % of the grid capacity in Bangladesh with an installed base capacity of close to 3000 MW.

Link to image (https://dam.wartsila.com/dam/file/22wM__HNa-oBKyfE9KKkf7/*/Gazipur%20Bangladesh.jpg?authcred=d2ViZ3Vlc3Q6d2ViZ3Vlc3Q=&forceDownload=true)

For more information:

Göran Richardsson

Regional Director, South Asia

Wärtsilä Energy Solutions

Tel: +358 40 5060739

goran.richardsson@wartsila.com (mailto:goran.richardsson@wartsila.com)

Jukka-Pekka Niemi

General Manager, Marketing

Wärtsilä Energy Solutions

Tel: +358 50 465 2805

jukka-pekka.niemi@wartsila.com (mailto:jukka-pekka.niemi@wartsila.com)

Wärtsilä Energy Solutions in brief

Wärtsilä Energy Solutions is a leading global supplier of ultra-flexible power plants of up to 600 MW operating on various gaseous and liquid fuels. Our portfolio includes unique solutions for baseload, peaking, reserve and load-following power generation, as well as for balancing intermittent renewable energy. Wärtsilä Energy Solutions also provides utility-scale solar PV power plants, as well as LNG terminals and distribution systems. As of 2016, Wärtsilä has 60 GW of installed power plant capacity in 176 countries around the world.

www.smartpowergeneration.com (http://www.smartpowergeneration.com)

Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in advanced technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation and total efficiency, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers.

In 2015, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5 billion with approximately 18,800 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com (http://www.wartsila.com)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Wärtsilä Oyj Abp via Globenewswire

