DUBLIN, IRELAND -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- Host in Ireland, a strategic global initiative created to increase awareness of the benefits of hosting digital assets in Ireland, and winner of the Datacloud Europe 2016 award for Innovative Data Center Location, announces today that data center executive, Bernard Geoghegan, has joined the Host in Ireland Advisory Council. Working in collaboration with Host in Ireland Founder and President, Garry Connolly, the Advisory Council furthers the reach and impact of the initiative's mission through well-formulated strategies based on its members' extensive industry experience.

An IT industry veteran with more than three decades of experience, Mr. Geoghegan has served in a number of senior executive roles throughout the data center industry with companies including Interxion Deutschland, Digital Realty and Colt Data Centre Services. Leveraging his expertise within the digital asset hosting community in the U.S., EU and APAC regions, Mr. Geoghegan will support Host in Ireland's mission to increase its partners and expand global market awareness while reinforcing Ireland's position as a top European location for hosting digital assets. He joins the Advisory Council alongside existing members Ilissa Miller, CEO, iMiller Public Relations; David McAuley, Director, Dandelion Innovation; and Diane Hodnett, former Founder, CEO and Director of Sea Fibre Networks.

"I am very excited to join the Host in Ireland Advisory Council," says Mr. Geoghegan. "After watching Host in Ireland grow from just an idea in 2014 to Winner of the Innovative Data Centre Location award in Monaco in June, when I was asked to get involved, the answer just had to be yes."

From its inception in May of 2014, the Host in Ireland initiative has worked tirelessly to educate the digital assets hosting community and generate a deeper understanding of Ireland's value as a optimum hosting location, globally. Host in Ireland conveys this message utilizing the "5 Ps," representing the most important aspects of digital asset hosting: Policy, People, Pedigree, Pipes and Power. Offering investors the highest in economic and political stability, global connectivity, available skilled labor, and high-level security and reliability, Ireland is an exceptional location for digital assets hosting within the EU region.

Host in Ireland, winner of the Datacloud Europe 2016 award for Innovative Data Center Location, is an industry-led marketing initiative that provides timely and accurate information about Ireland's digital asset hosting ecosystem at all times including demonstrating why Ireland is more cost-effective, efficient, reliable, secure and accessible than most other regions across the EU. There's a reason companies like Microsoft, Zendesk, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Adobe and beyond have sought to host their solutions in as well as to/from Ireland. Many of these reasons are immediately realized due to access to affordable power, redundant network and bandwidth capacity along with a variety of data center providers that offer an array of services sustained by the "5 Ps": Policy, People, Pedigree, Pipes, and Power. On top of that is a very attractive business management structure, implemented by Ireland, which is keenly interested to bring new businesses into the market. Ireland supports this initiative through attractive fiscal structures, access to a skilled workforce and full support of the U.S. Safe Harbor and Patriot Acts -- ensuring data asset compliance for companies large and small. For more information about Host in Ireland, visit www.hostinireland.com.