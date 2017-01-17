

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, almost three years after it disappeared, has been suspended, the three nations conducting the massive search announced.



On March 8, 2014, Flight 370 vanished from radar on its way to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur with 239 people on board. The passengers were from more than a dozen countries, including 152 Chinese nationals.



The governments of Malaysia, China and Australia said in a joint statement, 'Today the last search vessel has left the underwater search area. Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has not been located in the 120,000 square-kilometer underwater search area in the southern Indian Ocean. Accordingly, the underwater search for MH370 has been suspended.'



The decision to suspend the underwater search has not been taken lightly nor without sadness, the transport ministers of these countries, who issued the statement, said.



After the flight vanished, the nations were joined together and were searching across thousands of square miles of remote ocean for all these years with the best science available and cutting edge technology. As per reports, the search has become the most expensive in aviation history, totaling about $150 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX