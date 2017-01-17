sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 17.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,771 Euro		+0,171
+0,72 %
WKN: A12DLB ISIN: GB00BQY7BX88 Ticker-Symbol: M7Q4 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC23,771+0,72 %