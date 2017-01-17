How to Intuitively Redesign Your WordPress Website for Free

BUCHAREST, Romania, January 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

WhoisWP is a quick and easy way of determining what theme and plugins a WordPress website is using, without the fuss of software installation.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/457777/Mandarine_Logo.jpg )



The value of a convenient theme detector

WhoisWP is a free online detector tool that analyzes any website created with WordPress. The results it displays instantly reveal what WordPress theme the respective site is using, therefore eliminating time spent browsing the WordPress theme directory.

This tool can also list the WordPress plugins installed on the site, which opens a lot of doors for possible applicability, according to the user's choice.

Even with WordPress, designing the website that is most accurately suited for a business can take some time and effort, so anything capable of making the procedure more manageable is seen as an advantage.

Learning by example

WhoisWP stands out from the crowd due to the functional properties that enhance its usefulness. It is a highly responsive, fast tool that anyone can use for free, regardless of their technical know-how.

The most effective way to learn how to do something in any field of study is by seeing it in action. Based on the same principle, seeing a theme in use on a particular website can spur someone's creative impulses so much so that they will benefit from implementing the same design to reach their goals.

The team responsible for the idea

Based on visual content and usability research, the team in charge of this project developed this tool to obtain an improvement in the way people express their creative vision when designing their own website.

After deciding on the most helpful features of such a tool, programmers maximally optimized the tool for obtaining all the desired results.

Additional perks of WhoisWP.com

In addition to the information provided by the tool itself, https://whoiswp.com/ also features a constantly updated blog section, in order to bring users the latest information and constantly keep them up to speed with various WordPress news and tips.

The premise behind WhoisWP is that "copying someone's style is flattering and a means to perpetuate the idea further so that more people can enjoy it." says Ionut Marin, the WhoisWP project manager.

Notes about the organization

Mandarine International, the company behind WhoisWP, is a highly specialized organization, skilled in providing the best solutions in the fields of Graphic Design, Software Development and Social Media, for users and clients worldwide. The ideas at the center of each service provided by the company are all fueled by a passion for quality, which becomes obvious when using their services.

Related Links

Facebook

G+

Twitter