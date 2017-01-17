sprite-preloader
Telenor: Presentation of Telenor Group's fourth quarter 2016 results on 2 February 2017

The Telenor Group will release its financial results for the 4th quarter 2016 on 2 February. Please see below for details about the presentation and conference call.

When:  Thursday 2 February, 10:00 CET

Where: Telenor Expo Visitor Centre, Snaroeyveien 30, Fornebu

The presentation will be held in English. If you are unable to attend the presentation, you can follow the event through webcast or conference call.

Watch the presentation via webcast

The webcast link will be posted on our website. A recorded version will also be available.


Listen to the presentation on the phone

To participate in the conference call:

  • Dial +47 2100 2610
  • Please state confirmation code 4687033,  your name and company to the operator

The Q4 material will be available on our website from 07:00 CET on 2 February 2017 on this link:


https://www.telenor.com/investors/reports/quarterly-reports/ (https://www.telenor.com/investors/reports/quarterly-reports/)

Please note that Telenor's Capital Markets Day will be held at the same day, starting at 11:00 CET. Because of this, the Q4 presentation will not include a Q&A session.

Best regards,

Telenor Investor Relations




