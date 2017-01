Reykjavík, 2017-01-17 09:28 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annual Financial Statements 2016 Week 10 Annual Report 2016 - General Meeting Week 14 Interim Financial Statements Q1 2017 Week 20 Interim Financial Statements H1 2017 Week 34 Consolidated Financial Forecast 2018 Week 38 Interim Financial Statements Q3 2017 Week 47