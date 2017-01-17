Metso Corporation: Metso to publish its Financial Statements Review for 2016 on Friday, February 3, 2017

Metso to publish its Financial Statements Review for 2016 on Friday, February 3, 2017

Metso Corporation, press release, January 17, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. EET

Metso Corporation's Financial Statements Review for 2016 will be published on Friday, February 3, 2017 at about 9:00 EET. After publication the Financial Statements Review is also available at www.metso.com/latestreports (http://www.metso.com/latestreports).

Metso will arrange a results audiocast on the day at 13:00 EET which is also viewable at www.metso.com/latestreports (http://www.metso.com/latestreports). A simultaneous conference call will be arranged which allows participants to ask questions. A recording of the event will be available at the same webpage at the earliest after the event has finished and a transcript will be available for downloading on Monday, February 6, 2017 at the latest.

Conference call details

Conference call participants are requested to dial in five minutes before the scheduled time on:

United States: +1 719 457 1036

other countries: +44 (0)330 336 9105

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 6501163.

Metso will not arrange a separate event at its headquarters for investors, analysts or media.

Metso is a world leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. We help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability by using our unique knowledge, experienced people and innovative solutions to build new, sustainable ways of growing together.

Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,400 services professionals. Metso has an uncompromising attitude towards safety.

Metso is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki, Finland, and had net sales of about EUR 2.9 billion in 2015. Metso employs over 12,000 persons in more than 50 countries. Expect results.



