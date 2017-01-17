FLSmidth: FLSmidth receives cement plant order in Pakistan

PRESS RELEASE, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

FLSmidth to deliver a complete cement plant to Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited in Pakistan

FLSmidth has obtained an order from Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited for engineering, procurement and supply of equipment for a complete cement production line with a capacity of 7,300 tonnes per day. The plant will be located in Iskanderabad in the Mianwali District, Pakistan.

The order includes a complete range of equipment from crushing to packing and cement loading. FLSmidth's supply also includes equipment from product companies of FLSmidth, such as planetary gear units from FLSmidth MAAG Gear, electrostatic precipitators and fabric filters from FLSmidth Airtech, a packing plant from FLSmidth Ventomatic, a control system and plant automation from FLSmidth Automation, and weighing and metering systems from FLSmidth Pfister.

"This is the latest project to underline FLSmidth's strength as the leading supplier of the most productive and energy-efficient equipment and technology - and our position as the preferred supplier of complete production lines to the Pakistani cement industry," says Group Executive Vice President, Cement Division, Per Mejnert Kristensen.

Facts

Order size: more than EUR 75 million

Scope: a complete state-of-the-art cement production line with the latest environmental pollution control systems and technology for the highest levels of energy efficiency and maintainability

Equipment: ATOX® 52.5 vertical mill for raw grinding, ATOX® 27.5 vertical mill for coal grinding, EV 200x300 Hammer Impact Crusher, stacker and reclaimer systems for storage, ROTAX-2® rotary kiln with low NOx ILC calciner, FLSmidth® Cross-Bar® cooler, JETFLEX® burner, and two OK 39-4 vertical mills for cement grinding

Plant capacity: 7,300 tonnes per day

Customer: Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited

Geography: Iskanderabad, Pakistan

The order will be fully executed by the end of 2018

FLSmidth is the market-leading supplier of productivity to the global mining and cement industries. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with offices in more than 50 countries, FLSmidth delivers engineering, equipment and service solutions to customers worldwide. Productivity, sustainability, and quality are focus areas for the 13,000 employees in FLSmidth. The company generated revenue of DKK 20 billion in 2015. Read more on www.flsmidth.com (http://www.flsmidth.com)

FLSmidth receives cement plant order in Pakistan_UK_final (http://hugin.info/2106/R/2071630/778497.pdf)



