DB Video is Joining Euro Media Group

VILVOORDE, Belgium and AARTSELAAR, Belgium, January 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Last week Videohouse and DB Video came to an agreement that Videohouse will obtain all shares in DB Video Belgium and Luxemburg.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150511/743470 )

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150522/747082-a )

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/457406/DB_Video_Logo.jpg )



From now on DB Video will be a part of Euro Media Group.

The two companies have already worked together on the audiovisual contract for the European Parliament and are both leading technical companies in Belgium. Both work for the large broadcasting stations, but they aren't competitors. On the contrary, they offer complementary services.

DB Video has a strong position in the event/corporate market and the European institutions, while Videohouse focuses mainly on Telco's, broadcasters and television production companies.

Therefore, DB Video will stay a separate brand in order to guarantee the current service to their customers. The team and flexibility will remain and the company will keep its independence under the management of CEO Dimitri Beyaert.

"I am very happy with this deal," says Dirk Theunis, CEO of Videohouse: "DB Video fortifies our presence on the corporate market, which is the focus of our Motionmakers department."

"We were looking for more structure and continuing growth," says Dimitri Beyaert, CEO of DB Video, "This will be possible, now we are a part of Euro Media Group."

About Videohouse :

Videohouse has been a stable presence in the Belgian media business for years. The company was founded in 1980 and has grown into the technical market leader in Belgium. Today, Videohouse is part of Euro Media Group and is present in over seven countries (the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland and Italy).

http://www.videohouse.be

About Euro Media Group :

Euro Media Group is a leading provider of broadcast and film facilities on the European market. The Group combines unique know-how and world-renowned expertise to master the entire value chain from image creation to distribution. New-media driven, Euro Media Group is a valued partner for major international events, including sport (Tour de France, Football World Cup and Formula One...) live shows (Eurovision, Royal Weddings, Concerts...) and entertainment (The Voice, Masterchef, the X-Factor...). Euro Media Group owns the largest range of studios as well as the greatest fleet of mobile facilities in Europe.

http://www.euromediagroup.com

About DB Video

DB Video was founded over 20 years ago and has grown into an international player in the broadcasting and event market. DB Video holds the rights to the Belgian basketball, both in broadcasting and on-line. National and international corporate events and festivals (for instance Tomorrowland) are in their portfolio. DB Video is mostly known for its flexibility and its strong team spirit. Working with DB Video stands for quality and professionalism, but always with a personal touch.

http://www.dbvideo.tv