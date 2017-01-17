Bitdefender's Landmark Acquisition of French Partner Profil Technology to Further Accelerate Enterprise Growth

BUCHAREST, Romania, January 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bitdefender, the innovative security software solutions provider, has acquired Profil Technology of France to rapidly bolster its global presence. The acquisition will be the largest in Bitdefender's 15-year history and it will boost the company's enterprise revenue and strengthen its position in the European and global markets.

Bitdefender's consolidated positioning in France will help the company grow its share of the French enterprise and consumer markets, with a team of 50 sales and marketing professionals and a French-speaking support organization.

Bitdefender, present in France since 2001, has rapidly become the leading security vendor in retail, accounting for a third of cybersecurity solutions purchased in-store by home users in France. Bitdefender also protects more than 1 million enterprise terminals across all industries (i.e. public sector, education, health, finance, etc.).

"France is a key focus market for the company's future," said Bitdefender's CEO and founder Florin TalpeÈ™. "By taking the business in-house, we will be closer to our partners and customers and aim to repeat our success story in the enterprise market, and translate the company's technical superiority into a commanding position in enterprise sales."

Bitdefender plans to invest in teams and resources to grow the enterprise business rapidly, and to maintain consumer growth in the French market by increasing the online reach.

Fueled by its latest innovations in IT security technology, Bitdefender has tripled its enterprise sales in the past three years and won the trust of major clients seeking to secure hybrid infrastructures.

In 2016 alone, Bitdefender established a local presence in Italy and Sweden in an expansion strategy that leverages the world's largest security delivery infrastructure into a significant global presence. Moreover, the company's partner network membership has more than doubled in the past two years.

Bitdefender's GravityZone line of endpoint security solutions is able to predict, prevent, evade, detect and remediate unknown threats and protect organizations from advanced and targeted attacks.Powered by its patentedmachine learningtechnology, GravityZone provides adaptive, layered endpoint protection focused on attack techniques, tools and behaviors to accurately predict attackers' next moves. The GravityZone Management console offers a single pane of glass view for security management across workstations, mobile devices and servers in datacenter and public cloud environments.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a global security technology company that provides innovative and transformative cyber security solutions to more than 500 million users across businesses and homes in more than 150 countries. Since 2001, Bitdefender has consistently produced award-winning business and consumer security technology, and is a provider of premium quality and choice in both hybrid infrastructure security and advanced threat defense. Through R&D, alliances and partnerships, Bitdefender is trusted to be ahead and deliver robust security you can rely on. More information is available at http://www.bitdefender.com/