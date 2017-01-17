F-Secure Corporation, Managers' Transactions, 17 January 2017, 11.00 (EET)



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Konttinen, Samu Position: Chief Executive Officer



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20170116131007_2



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: F-Secure Oyj LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-01-16 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration



Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009801310



Volume: 828 Unit price: 3,35000 Euro Volume: 3292 Unit price: 3,35000 Euro Volume: 380 Unit price: 3,35000 Euro Volume: 3000 Unit price: 3,35000 Euro



Aggregated transactions Volume: 7500 Volume weighted average price: 3.35000 Euro



Contact information:



Tapio Pesola, Investor Relations Manager +358 44 373 46 93, investor-relations@f-secure.com