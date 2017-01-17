

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Glance Technologies Inc. (GLNNF.PK) announced Glance Pay's 2017 revenue strategy and portfolio now includes processing fees for mobile payment transactions, a monthly fee package, in app marketing and digital marketing solutions, customer intelligence and feedback, competitive merchant services for non-mobile payments, influencer events and video production. Glance Pay is the company's mobile payments app for restaurants.



Glance Pay has entered into an agreement with Blue Martini Jazz Cafe, Vancouver's premier fine dining, live music venue, to offer exclusive digital marketing promotions and services. The company has also secured a new contract for non-mobile payments, as a reseller of Global Payment Solutions (GPN), based on the key relationships built via Glance Pay.



