EQS Group-News: labfolder GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch labfolder releases a French version of the internationally successful electronic lab notebook 2017-01-17 / 10:00 *labfolder releases a French version of the internationally successful electronic lab notebook* *Berlin, 17th January 2017* - labfolder GmbH, the provider of a digital platform for laboratory data management, today announced the release of a French version of its electronic lab notebook. Users can benefit from labfolder's advantages, such as efficient management of scientific data, its next generation laboratory collaboration and team management tools as well as easy compliance to industry standards, in English, German and from now on also in French. Within international research, English is the standard language in most laboratories. However, in regional markets, the majority of laboratory employees is usually more comfortable with working in their native language. After successfully launching the German edition of labfolder last year, French-speaking customers now have the additional option to use the platform in French, further facilitating collaboration for international teams. Lately, multinational collaborations with French contribution have grown significantly. For example, the Centre national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS), Europe's largest fundamental research organization and one of the most influential global research players in a variety of scientific disciplines, is part of numerous international collaborations and projects, many of its scientists perform their research in foreign institutions and publish joint publications with international partners. Therefore, there is an increasing demand for efficient data management that can be used and shared across countries. Now available in English, German and French, labfolder's software ensures that language is no barrier in these collaborations. "By offering labfolder in the three most important languages in Europe and Canada, we can not only serve our Swiss, Canadian and French customers better, but also provide an advanced platform for European and international co-operations", commented Joris van Winsen, Managing Director of labfolder GmbH. "The number of European and international scientific cooperation projects is growing rapidly, and labfolder makes sure that all laboratory staff can easily participate in these international cooperation networks. For large, transnational institutions, labfolder offers the possibility to adjust language settings and storage policies according to the need of local partners. For publicly funded research institutions, we also provide a solution for a quick transfer of complete sets of research data into publication databases as increasingly requested by funding agencies." *About labfolder GmbH* labfolder securely connects scientists, laboratories, companies or global organizations on a unified platform for individuals and teams, their notes, devices, materials, and data from any source. By providing such a platform for the entire life cycle of the scientific laboratory process, labfolder helps scientists to manage and share their data more easily, saving time and expense in many areas of laboratory work, while enabling accelerated innovation. labfolder ensures that data management is compliant with all laboratory guidelines. labfolder is used by more than 13,000 international scientists in all disciplines. It is used by academic as well as industrial and pharmaceutical scientists in R&D, analysis, and production labs. The increasing demand of digital solutions for managing growing amounts of data in a regulated environment has resulted in the continuous growth of labfolder, which is supported by investors such as Peppermint Ventures, the IBBbet, Vogel Ventures and a consortium of expert business angels. labfolder was founded in 2013 by biochemist Simon Bungers and biophysicist Florian Hauer. Since 2015, Joris van Winsen supports the management team as CFO and Managing Director. *Press contact* *Web:* *Address:* Dr. Florian Hauer www.labfolder.com labfolder GmbH +49 (0) 30 91572642 *Blog:* Pettenkofer Str. 4a +49 (0) 176 24337833 blog.labfolder.com 10247 Berlin fh@labfolder.com [1] *Twitter: *@labfolder Germany *LinkedIn:* linkedin.com/company/la bfolder *FB: *facebook.com/labfolder Anne Hennecke MC Services AG +49 (0) 211 529252 22 anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu End of Corporate News 537035 2017-01-17 1: mailto:jvw@labfolder.com

