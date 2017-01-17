Beijer Electronics - Conference Call on Financial Statement 2016

MALMÖ, Sweden, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Beijer Electronics AB (publ) releases its Financial Statement for 2016 on Friday, January 27, at 1.00 p.m. CET.

On the same day, a conference call will be held for press and analysts, where President and CEO Per Samuelsson and CFO Joakim Laurén present the company and comment on the report.

Time:Friday, January 27, at 2.00 p.m. CET

To participate in the conference please dial:

From Sweden: +46 (0)85-664-2691

From UK: +44 (0)20-3008-9801

To access the presentation please use this link:

http://www.anywhereconference.com?UserAudioMode=DATA&Name=&Conference=131682006&PIN=17252987



The report and the presentation will be available at Beijer Electronics' website www.beijerelectronics.com/ir. A recording of the conference call will also be available here after the event.

For more information please contact:

President and CEO,

Per Samuelsson,

Tel 46 (0)40-35-86-10,

Mobile 46 (0)708-58-54-40

Joakim Laurén,

CFO

Tel: 46 (0)40 35 84 96,

Mobile 46 (0)703 35 84 96.

