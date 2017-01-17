

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone banks are likely to ease credit standards across all loan categories in the first quarter, bank lending survey from the European Central Bank showed Tuesday.



Credit standards on loans to households for house purchases remained broadly unchanged and that for loans to enterprises tightened somewhat in the fourth quarter, which was the first tightening since 2013.



Banks' lower willingness to tolerate risk was the main factor behind the slight net tightening of credit standards on loans to enterprises.



Net demand continued to increase across all loan categories. The low interest rates, merger and acquisition activity and debt refinancing remained the main contributing factors to net demand for loans to enterprises in the fourth quarter.



Further, the survey showed that 37 percent of the euro area BLS banks reported that they had participated in the third targeted longer-term refinancing operations.



The easing impact of TLTROs on credit standards increased, the bank said. The quarterly survey was conducted between December 7 and 27 among 139 banks.



