Smart Messaging Pioneer MMDSmart Bets on Asian Pacific Market

MMDSmart, the smart messaging pioneer, and a leading global supplier of innovative communications products, including VoIP and online fax solutions, is targeting the APAC market for its innovative smart messaging platform and A2P (Application to Person) Messaging solution. It announced today the opening of its new regional office in Hong Kong and named Mr. Edward Poon, to manage its growing APAC business.

In less than two years, the company has enjoyed double digit growth annually in demand for its A2P messaging products and significantly increased its footprint in Asia for both its messaging and voice business. Globally, the A2P market reached almost $55 billion USD in 2016, with the APAC market estimated to account for 40% of all that traffic. Industry sources expect the growth trend to continue as more and more enterprises and organizations of all sizes adopt this method for communicating with their clients, and constituents.

"As the demand for our voice and messaging products in APAC has grown, it became clear that we needed a local presence to properly support our customers in the region. Our innovative smart messaging platform is already attracting many new partners who seek to improve the results of their existing A2P messaging efforts," said Arie Frenklakh, CEO of MMDSmart. "We're excited that Edward Poon, who brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience in the region, has joined our team and we are certain that he will continue to drive our organic growth, and significantly expand our efforts in the region," he added.

Prior to this appointment, Edward Poon was Managing Director of Vodafone Partner Markets for North Asia, Business Development Director at AT&T managing its strategic partners and APAC regional sales director of AT&T Wholesale. A Hong Kong native, he is a graduate of the University of Liverpool and an MBA from the University of Warwick.

Mr. Frenklakh added, "MMDSmart's smart messaging platform expands the standard A2P messaging offer, with tools to improve message delivery, enhance customer engagement, and drive higher levels of conversion. Our disruptive business model, offers enterprises the ability to choose payment plans which are predicated on the success of their campaigns. Edward and our new office in Hong Kong are important steps on our efforts to bring the benefits of smart messaging to the region."

As part of this strategy, the company is participating this week at the Pacific Telecommunications Council conference from January 15 - 18, 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company recently joined the GSMA, the leading mobile industry organization and is also a member of the Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF), participating in its 'Future of Messaging' initiative along with many other leading companies in the A2P Messaging market.

About MMDSmart

Founded in 2007, MMDSmart Ltd, the smart messaging pioneer, provides smart communications solutions to organizations of all sizes. Its product offering includes voice, fax and chat solutions, with a specific expertise in smart messaging, helping organizations to create a messaging strategy which complements and enhances their customer communications and marketing activities. With headquarters in Tel Aviv, regional offices in Hong Kong and Kiev, and a development center in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, it is focused on providing the highest quality communications solutions to its partners and clients, which include many tier 1 companies from more than 100 countries. As it expands its global scope, its initial mission and commitment stays the same; MMDSmart. Connect. Engage. Smile

