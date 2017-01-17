Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), a leading enterprise content platform, today announced increased support for its channel partner program. The company has launched a new Partner Portal to support partners internationally.

"Working effectively with channel partners is important for our growth, and adding support with our new Partner Portal is a key step to strengthening our relationships and building a robust partner network," said David Benjamin, SVP and GM of EMEA, at Box. "We're delighted to provide additional support for our partners as we commit to building a robust program in the region."

The new Partner Portal is designed as a one-stop shop for Box partners' channel-related needs. Through the portal, partners are able to engage with Box directly and conduct day-to-day operations more effectively.

The new Partner Portal provides:

Multiple logins per partner to enable personalized portal access

Faster online help through the Box Channel Operations team

Improved UI to make it easier for partners to submit deal registrations

Access to Box University for training and enablement materials

Access to Box Partner Reseller Resources featuring price lists, marketing collateral, and operating guidelines

Improved tracking, invoicing and reporting capability

Box has also appointed Ben Threlfall as Senior Director of Partner and Alliances in EMEA to provide additional support to partners.

"There is tremendous potential to expand our business through partners in Europe. I'm delighted to oversee the new Partner Portal launch in EMEA and support enablement for current and future partners," said Ben Threlfall, Senior Director of Partner and Alliances at Box. "The extended partner network in Europe will enable us to gain traction in new verticals and deliver our modern content platform to even more businesses."

Box is targeting Enterprise Content Management (ECM) partners who will help penetrate deeper into specific vertical sectors, especially in the mid-market space. Ben will support partner enablement across EMEA, initially focusing on the UK, France, Netherlands and Germany.

Box makes it easy for more than 69,000 organisations around the world to share, access and collaborate on files securely. Learn more about the Box partner program at: https://www.box.com/partners/channel-program

Find out more about the new Partner Portal by joining one of our webinars.

