UL Consumer and Retail Services (CRS) is proud to announce the debuts of the UL Toy Certification Mark and UL SmartInsights at numerous Toy Fairs around the world.

The UL Toy Certification Mark is a revolutionary new offering provided by UL CRS. The Toy Certification Mark brings heightened credibility to the product's safety and compliance, and provides added supply chain risk management through detailed factory quality systems audits, product inspections and testing at various points in the supply chain. This mark will allow retailers, suppliers, wholesalers, and manufacturers to differentiate their product and prove to their client base that they make safety and quality a priority, and will empower the trust of a UL mark to consumers. The initial Toy Certification Mark is based on the US specification, ASTM F963-16 Standard Consumer Safety Specification for Toy Safety, and is expected to expand to include other global toy safety regulations.

UL SmartInsights is a library of regulatory information, organized in a user-friendly interface to help achieve global compliance. The system helps users to keep track of constantly changing requirements, search for regulations using custom metadata fields, compare key compliance requirements across regulations, and more. UL SmartInsights will give consumer product manufacturers confidence in their compliance program and the information to easily expand to new regions.

Both offerings will be revealed at the following Toy Shows:

Hong Kong Toys and Game Fair (HKTDC) in Hong Kong on January 9-12, 2017

British Toy and Hobby Association (BTHA) Toy Fair in London on January 24-26, 2017

Spielwarenmesse Toy Fair in Nuremburg on February 1-6, 2017

Toy Industry Association, Inc. (TIA) Toy Fair in New York City on February 18-21, 2017

These events will mark the first public appearance of these two new service offerings.

To learn more about the Toy Certification Mark, UL SmartInsights or UL's Toy Fair booths

