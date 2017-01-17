Canvas Gains Momentum In Europe With Robust Customer Growth

UNINETT Group selects Canvas as the preferred supplier of Learning Management Systems for Norwegian universities

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Canvas by Instructure (NYSE:INST), the open online learning management system (LMS) that makes teaching and learning easier, has reported a successful kick-off to the new year. Notably, many new customers have chosen Canvas this year, including: Anglia Ruskin University, Liverpool John Moores University and the University of Hertfordshire in the UK; Universidad Internacional de La Rioja in Spain; Berghs School of Communication and The Proteko Foundation in Sweden; Tietgen and Social & SundhedsSkolen Herning in Denmark; Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in The Netherlands; Treider Fagskoler and the Oslo National Academy of the Arts in Norway.

Canvas has also announced its status as preferred supplier of UNINETT in Norway- UNINETT is the government owned organisation responsible for Norway's National Research and Education Network, which delivers services to universities across the country. The partnership means that Norwegian universities, colleges and research institutions can choose Canvas without a cumbersome formal procurement process. University College of South East Norway (USN) is the first such institution to take advantage of the review process and chose Canvas as their Virtual Learning Environment.

Canvas experienced strong adoption throughout Europe in 2016, with institutions and organisations including the University of Copenhagen, The British Council, Kingston University and Nyenrode Business University choosing Canvas to improve teaching and learning.

With more than eight in ten teachers (81 percent) reporting that technology makes them more effective in the classroom1, 2016 has been the year of digital disruption in the education industry. Educators across Europe now believe that technology enables better teaching, and that intuitive, scalable and flexible solutions like Canvas can lead to more engaging lessons and better outcomes.

Graham Raddings, Innovation Learning Manager at Grimsby Institute of Further and Higher Education reported, "We chose Canvas to help us move from a good to outstanding Ofsted rating. Our previous VLE wasn't up to the job, so it was important to embark on a year of due diligence and really test the system. Canvas offers sufficient stability to meet our rigorous demands and grow with us. It's quick to pick up, quick to learn and is very intuitive - which is key when you're encouraging staff to use tech in the classroom. We're proud to be a partner of Canvas, and it's winning hearts and minds in the classroom all the time."

HeiÃ°ar Jón Hannesson, IT Executive Director at Reykjavik University added; "Our adoption of Canvas is part of an institution-wide IT overhaul, which has seen us partner with some of the world's best technology providers. Canvas is among this group, chosen in a competitive pitch process to provide us with a flexible and scalable solution which enables communication across the university and beyond. We use Canvas to work with universities around the world, sharing best practice and helping to make education a more collaborative experience for students and teachers alike."

"We chose Canvas to help deliver the Bonas MacFarlane Academy programme in the UK," added Guy Beckett, Head of Research and Technology at Bonas MacFarlane Ltd. "Our aim is to level the playing field for students whose parents did not attend UK universities. Our programme works with overseas students and UK pupils from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, dramatically increasing both groups chances of acceptance at the UK's top universities. Canvas allows us to connect students and teachers during a ten month course, enabling a collaborative and interactive relationship which paves the way for future academic success. Canvas is easy to learn and is very intuitive, which is crucial when working with a tech savvy audience."

Kenny Nicholl, Vice President, Canvas EMEA said, "This has been an important year for Canvas. Our continued traction in Europe shows that institutions are increasingly innovative and progressive in their approach to delivering student-centred learning. As experts in Software as a Service, Canvas is uniquely placed to facilitate a transition toward a more flexible, engaging and measurable digital learning model."

This year has seen Canvas make exciting announcements, including:

An integration with Microsoft Office 365 to provide instructors and learners around the world with an improved educational experience.

The launch of ParentApp, the first of its kind mobile application to better involve parents in their children's education.

The introduction of an annotation feature in the Canvas mobile application, which reduces what was a 20 step process, down to three steps.

New partnerships with content providers specifically designed for K-12 settings, like Discovery Education and BrainPOP, so teachers can access expertly vetted materials for their classes.

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure, Inc. is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that makes software that makes people smarter. With a vision to help maximize the potential of people through technology, Instructure created Canvas and Bridge to enable organizations everywhere to easily develop, deliver, and manage engaging face-to-face and online learning experiences. To date, Instructure has connected millions of instructors and learners at more than 2,000 educational institutions and corporations throughout the world. Learn more about Canvas for higher ed and K-12, and Bridge for the corporate market at www.Instructure.com.

CONTACTS:

Rachel Matthews

Instructure

rmmmatthews@instructure.com

Dan Thompson / Emily Goodbrand-Dillon

Third City

dan@thirdcity.co.uk / emily@thirdcity.co.uk

S: 020 3657 9773

Copyright © 2017, Instructure, Inc. All rights reserved. Instructure, Canvas and Bridge logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Instructure, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other brands and names may be claimed as the property of others.

1 https://www.canvaslms.com/news/pr/global-study-from-canvas-ranks-teachers-concerns-and-attitudes-on-technology-in-the-classroom&122586

Logo- http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/180432/instructure_canvas_logo.jpg