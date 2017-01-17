

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Tuesday.



The pound rose to 4-day highs of 0.8759 against the euro and 1.2189 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 0.8817 and 1.2018, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound edged up to 1.2240 and 137.83 from early lows of 1.2148 and 137.06, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.86 against the euro, 1.25 against the greenback, 1.26 against the franc and 145.00 against the yen.



