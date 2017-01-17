sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 17.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,638 Euro		+0,036
+5,98 %
WKN: A0YH7L ISIN: CA14916J1021 Ticker-Symbol: T80 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES LTD
CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES LTD0,638+5,98 %