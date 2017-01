Elecnor will build a PV plant in Chile for $117 million, according to a press release. The company was awarded the contract by EDF Energies Nouvelles and Santiago Solar, an investment company of Andes Mining and Energy.

The project will be built in the community of Til Til, in the Santiago metro region. Currently Elecnor is in charge of engineering, procurement ...

