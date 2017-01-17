

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British house price inflation accelerated for the first time in five months in November, though marginally, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.



The house price index climbed 6.7 percent year-over-year in November, faster than the 6.4 percent rise in the previous month.



The average UK house price was GBP 218,000 in November, which was GBP 14,000 higher than in the same month of 2015 and GBP 2,000 higher than last month.



House price inflation in England alone was 7.2 percent in November. House prices grew 4.1 percent in Wales and a 3.3 percent increase seen in Scotland.



On a regional basis, London remained the region with the highest average house price at GBP 482,000, followed by the South East and the East of England.



On a monthly basis, house prices went up 1.1 percent at the middle of the fourth quarter.



