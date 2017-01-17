sprite-preloader
17.01.2017
PR Newswire

Air China Ranked 6th on "BrandZ Top 30 Chinese Global Brand Builders" Ranking 2017

BEIJING, Jan.17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The first "BrandZ' Top 30 Chinese Global Brand Builders" ranking and report was released by WPP and Kantar Millward Brown in collaboration with Google on January 10, 2017. Air China has been named as the 6th most powerful Chinese global brand builder on the ranking and is an enterprise that has won the highest brand power score in China's airline industry.

Air_China_Logo

The 2017 ranking lists the Chinese brands that have most successfully established a presence in overseas markets. Brand Power is the BrandZ' metric of brand equity, the consumer predisposition to choose a particular brand. To provide insights and recommendations, BrandZ' uses its analytics capabilities to analyze 270,000 global consumers' perceptions towards over 560 Chinese and non-Chinese brands across seven countries (US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan) and nine product categories (Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Airlines, Ecommerce, Mobile Gaming, Internet Services, Smart Devices, Cars, Online Fast Fashion). The Brand Power (the BrandZ' measure of consumer predisposition to choose a particular brand) score was calculated to produce the ranking, which mainly reflects overseas consumers' attitudes towards Chinese brands.

Xiao Feng, Chief Accountant of Air China, attended the ranking release conference and the forum of exchanges. Xiao Feng indicated, "Air China has its own ideas about strategic branding in overseas markets. Air China has always been working hard towards the goal of becoming a leading network carrier recognized worldwide. At the same time, Air China has in place an integrated balanced route network, balanced international and domestic market shares and a powerful loyal customer base, which will help ensure Air China's smooth operations and rapid growth."

In fact, there's still a long way to go before Chinese companies can be highly recognized overseas for "Chinese Excellence". This is also true for Air China. "First, we must understand consumer preferences and the cultural backgrounds of target markets. This is particularly true for service industries. Second, we must improve quality and build brand power. Brands based on low-price competition cannot last long. Third, we must innovate continuously. The whole company must be willing to make changes for consumers. It's important to use new technologies to improve products and services." Air China has been working hard in these three areas, brining the Chinese airline brand to the world.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/458020/Air_China_Logo.jpg


