JUMORE Injects Digital Impetus to Global Economy

JUMORE delegation attending the Joint G20 German Presidency - OECD Conference

BERLIN, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --On January 12, in Germany, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) co-organized the Joint G20 German Presidency - OECD Conference in Berlin. Taking "Key issues for Digital Transformation in the G20" as the subject, the conference carried on a seminar in terms of the challenges and opportunities in the digital transformation of various countries. As the only Chinese enterprise participating in the meeting, JUMORE offered advice and suggestions for global economic development together with the political and business leaders from different countries.

In the meeting, representatives from various sectors discussed the assessment of digital economic development and policy making, as well as the G20 's forward-looking blueprint for digitization. The representatives from JUMORE stated that the development of the digital economy and real economy does not conflict with each other. The digital economy could lead to changes in the development pattern of real economy and the upgrading of traditional industries, so they are mutually beneficial and win-win in nature. As an example, the E4B model (Ecosystem for Business) initiated by JUMORE is injecting powerful digital impetus to the global real economy.

As an ecological e-commerce platform, JUMORE is not only a trading platform for all commodities and products, but also provides all-round services including finance, logistics, big data and certification. The JUMORE model has gained significant interest, and the commercial value it brings about is highly recognized by enterprises from various countries. As of 2016, JUMORE has reached cooperation consensus with more than 120 countries in the world. JUMORE's E4B model is injecting a steady stream of digital impetus to the development of real economy.