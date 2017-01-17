CITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST LIMITED - Dividend Declaration

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

HEADLINE: 4th Interim Dividend

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 4th interim dividend, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2016, of 2.5 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 24 February 2017, to shareholders on the register on 27 January 2017. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 26 January 2017.

The Board continues to target total dividends of 10 pence for the current year.

Issued for and on behalf of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited.

