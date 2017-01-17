M+W Group / M+W Group strengthens sales & business development in Central Europe . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stuttgart/Germany - 17 January 2017

M+W Group gains additional expertise for plant engineering and construction in the semiconductor industry and related sectors.

To further strengthen the company's capability in the Advanced Technology Facilities (ATF) segment in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, Chris Meyer-Bowing has been appointed as Head of Sales & Business Development (EMEA). The new position has been created to strategically push plant engineering & construction in the semiconductor industry and related sectors.

Chris Meyer-Bowing has a long history with the M+W Group. He first joined the company in the 1990s, tasked with the planning and outfitting of semiconductor factories throughout Asia. Most recently, he successfully led the sales & business development function for M+W Products GmbH for more than three years. Chris is a graduate engineer and holds an MBA.

"Chris Meyer-Bowing has extensive experience in the areas of project and construction management," said Dr. Peter Hortig, Managing Director of M+W Central Europe GmbH. "I am confident he will bring a fresh momentum to our business in EMEA and contribute to the growth of the M+W Group."

About M+W Group: M+W Group GmbH, based in Stuttgart/Germany, is a leading global high-tech engineering company. Established in 1912, the company operates in more than 30 countries. The M+W Group manages projects of all dimensions on behalf of clients from various sectors, including electronics, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, energy and information technology - from semiconductor plants to nanotechnology research centers. The company offers a full range of services from concept and design to turnkey solutions. During the financial year 2015, the M+W Group generated sales of ~3.0 billion euros with around 6,000 employees worldwide. For more information please visit: www.mwgroup.net (http://www.mwgroup.net).

Press contact Global:

Christoph Jag

Phone: +49 711 8804-2193

E-Mail: Christoph.Jag@mwgroup.net (mailto:christoph.jag@mwgroup.net)

Press contact EMEA:

Alex Goude

Phone: +44 1249-455150

E-Mail: Alex.Goude@mwgroup.net (mailto:Alex.Goude@mwgroup.net)

Chris Meyer-Bowing, M+W Group (http://hugin.info/159409/R/2071658/778512.jpg)

