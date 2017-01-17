MENA-focused Risk Consulting Firm Whispering Bell Releases Series of Reports on Middle East Project Business Opportunities

DUBAI, UAE, January 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Whispering Bell's market research and risk-mitigation team, has over the past 2 months commissioned a series of reports covering the project and infrastructure-based business opportunities for international companies throughout the greater Middle East. In leading with a highlighted report covering the impending business opportunities in Qatar related to the 2022 World Cup, our research staff has also conducted reports covering the Saudi Arabian, Kuwaiti, Omani, Bahraini, and Iranian markets as well. "With over $200 billion in projects coming down the pipeline in these 5 markets alone, we feel that multinational corporations in the infrastructure, staffing, construction, and financing segments should be establishing in-country footprints and registering with the proper authorities now to take advantage of the significant uptick in projects we're seeing in the short term," said Bassam Ghellal, CEO of the firm.



"With global growth rates plateauing as they are, one of the few contiguous markets where we're seeing solid growth rates is the greater Middle East market-and with oil prices inching higher, we expect these will only increase," said Ghellal. While the specifics of each of the six markets differ, the broad outlines of impending projects revolve around a few key market segments, to include low and medium income housing, transport infrastructure, power, and hydrocarbons. Key "catalytic" initiatives that drive many other projects totaling over $200 billion include:

Qatar 2022 World Cup

2022 World Cup Kuwait's Clean Fuels/New Refinery initiatives

Clean Fuels/New Refinery initiatives Oman's Fiver Year Plan and the related Oman Rail and Salalah/Sohar/Duqm Port Project

Fiver Year Plan and the related Oman Rail and Salalah/Sohar/Duqm Port Project Gulf Development Program

Iranian National Petrochemical Company investment development program

The following reports are available to download from theMiddle East Business Opportunities pageor following the links below :

Qatar 2022 World Cup, Business Framework and Opportunities

Saudi Arabia - Economic Overview and Infrastructure Projects November 2016

Iran - Economic Overview and Infrastructure Projects November 2016

Oman - Economic Overview and Infrastructure Projects December 2016

Kuwait - Economic Overview and Infrastructure Projects December 2016

Bahrain Infrastructure Report

Whispering Bell is a leading security risk management consultancy advising clients in high-risk environments throughout the Middle East and North Africa. We establish an in depth understanding of the political and security environments in which our clients operate. Whispering Bell works with clients throughout the region to provide the following services:

Risk Advisory Services

Market Assessments and Market Research

Company Due Diligence and Investigations

Threat and Risk Assessments

Journey Management and In-Country Facilitation

Embedded Security Consultants

Cyber and Information Security Services

