THORNTON, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: ASTI), a developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art, lightweight, and flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, announced today that the Company's EnerPlex™ brand was once again, well received at the 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

"Much like last year, we wowed the 2017 CES trade show audience with what we believed is the best in mobile power," said Brad Brochocki, Senior Manager of Brand Development and Marketing for Ascent Solar and EnerPlex. "Visitors to our booth got a glimpse of our expanded suite of EnerPlex consumer products, as well as some of Ascent Solar's loftier endeavors -- such as the Aerospace and Military exhibit. Overall, it was an amazing showing with Ascent Solar once again demonstrating our ability to push the boundaries of technological innovation in thin-film solar."

For 50 years (since 1967), CES has been the launch pad for new innovations and technologies which have helped to shape the world. Showcasing more than 3,800 exhibiting companies, CES is recognized as one of the largest technology conventions in the world.

The Company has come a long way since its initial debut at CES. Over the years, the Company has done exceptionally well with developing its consumer based products for the EnerPlex brand; all evolving around the eco system of COLLECT IT (Solar), STORE IT (Battery), USE IT (Accessories), which include a comprehensive portable power solution like the EnerPlex Kickr™, EnerPlex Commandr™, EnerPlex Surfr™, EnerPlex Jumpr™, the EnerPlex Generatr™ and the EnerPlex Packr™. Equally impressive, however, Ascent Solar has furthered its Aerospace capabilities - as seen with its work on the SilentFalcon™ UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle -- see www.silentfalconuas.com), and its recent approval for further evaluation by JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) for its deep space mission. The Company has even improved on its Military designed products, as with the MilPak™ E -- a military grade potable power generation and storage system available to government customers.

Mr. Brochocki concluded, "CES is the perfect forum to display our products, technological advancements and innovative capabilities. We also had the opportunity to sell our custom design services to future customers while demonstrating the progress we've made since our 2013 CES exhibit. This 2017 CES exhibit was a great success, and we look forward to the many opportunities we anticipate will come from this event."

ABOUT ASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC:

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a developer of thin-film photovoltaic modules using flexible substrate materials that are more versatile and rugged than traditional solar panels. Ascent Solar modules were named as one of the top 100 technologies in both 2010 and 2015 by R&D Magazine, and one of TIME Magazine's 50 best inventions for 2011. The technology described above represents the cutting edge of flexible power and can be directly integrated into consumer products and off-grid applications, as well as other aerospace applications. Ascent Solar is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado. More information can be found at www.ascentsolar.com and www.enerplex.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

