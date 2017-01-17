U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 - Every Night In Europe Sold Out Within Hours!

DUE TO OVERWHELMING DEMAND- 2ND AND FINAL SHOWS CONFIRMED IN LONDON, ROME, PARIS AND AMSTERDAM!

NORTH AMERICAN DATES ON SALE TODAY

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Following last week's announcement,thatU2 will return toselectstadiumsthis yearwithU2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017,Live Nation has just confirmedthat the tickets for all 8UK and Europeanperformances are now sold out. Due to overwhelming demand, 2ndand final shows have nowbeen announced in London 9-July at Twickenham Stadium, 16-July at Rome's Olympic Stadium, 26-July in Paris at Stade De France and 30-July at the Amsterdam Arena.

Tickets for the North American dates will be on sale today at 10am local time.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.u2.com & www.livenation.com.

WATCH HERE:https://youtu.be/sssykdiAsVM

Press materials available at: www.u2.com/rmpphoto.

