GlobeNewswire (Europe)

SCOR: INVITATION: SCOR GLOBAL P&C JANUARY 2017 RENEWALS

Invitation
17 January 2017


SCOR GLOBAL P&C JANUARY 2017 RENEWALS

INVITATION TO ANALYST AND INVESTOR

PRESENTATION AND CONFERENCE CALL

 

on Tuesday 7 February 2017

at 6:00 pm CET (5:00 pm GMT)

The conference call will be held in English

and followed by a Q&A session

The press release and investor presentation will be published on our website on 7 February 2017 by 5:45 pm CET (4:45 pm GMT)

 We invite you to join this meeting:

  • On our website www.scor.com (http://www.scor.com/en/) via live audio webcast (a recorded version will also be available after the conference) 
  • By telephone (a recorded version will also be available after the conference) (see next page for conference call details)

  

*

* ***** *


Conference call in English - 6:00 pm CET (5:00 pm GMT)

  •  On the SCOR website 

Connect to www.scor.com (http://www.scor.com/en/) to follow the live webcast in English and download all the documents

relating to the SCOR Global P&C January 2017 Renewals.

  • By telephone 

The direct dial-in numbers, to be called ten minutes before the start of the conference, are:

 

Location Phone Number Pin code
France +33 (0)1 76 77 22 74 5013263
Germany +49 (0)69 2222 13420 5013263
Asia +852 6963 0854 5013263
Switzerland +41 (0)22 567 5729 5013263
United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9105 5013263
United States +1 719-325-2213 5013263

 

If possible, please call from a fixed line to maximize sound quality.

You will be asked by an operator to indicate which meeting you wish to participate in, please quote: "SCOR Conference".

At the end of the presentation you will be able to put your questions to the SCOR Executive Team.

A replay will be available from the end of the conference until 22 February 2017 inclusive, by dialing:

 

Location Phone Number Pin code
France +33 (0) 1 70 48 00 94 5013263
Germany +49 (0) 69 2000 1800 5013263
Asia +852 3008 0334 5013263
Switzerland +41 (0) 22 567 5709 5013263
United Kingdom +44 (0) 207 984 7568 5013263
United States +1 719-457-0820 5013263

 

 

 

Contact details

 

 

Ian Kelly

Head of Investor Relations

+44 (203) 207 8561

ikelly@scor.com (mailto:ikelly@scor.com)

 

Marie-Laurence Bouchon

Head of Group Communications

+33 (158) 44 88 19

mbouchon@scor.com (mailto:mbouchon@scor.com)

 

http://www.scor.com/ (http://www.scor.com/en/)

SCOR photo gallery (http://scor.com/en/media/photo-gallery.html)

Twitter: @SCOR_SE (https://twitter.com/SCOR_SE)

 

 

SCOR Invitation (http://hugin.info/143549/R/2071678/778524.pdf)


