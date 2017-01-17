SCOR: INVITATION: SCOR GLOBAL P&C JANUARY 2017 RENEWALS

Invitation
17 January 2017
SCOR GLOBAL P&C JANUARY 2017 RENEWALS
INVITATION TO ANALYST AND INVESTOR
PRESENTATION AND CONFERENCE CALL
on Tuesday 7 February 2017
at 6:00 pm CET (5:00 pm GMT)
The conference call will be held in English
and followed by a Q&A session
The press release and investor presentation will be published on our website on 7 February 2017 by 5:45 pm CET (4:45 pm GMT)
We invite you to join this meeting:
- On our website www.scor.com (http://www.scor.com/en/) via live audio webcast (a recorded version will also be available after the conference)
- By telephone (a recorded version will also be available after the conference) (see next page for conference call details)
*
* ***** *
Conference call in English - 6:00 pm CET (5:00 pm GMT)
- On the SCOR website
Connect to www.scor.com (http://www.scor.com/en/) to follow the live webcast in English and download all the documents
relating to the SCOR Global P&C January 2017 Renewals.
- By telephone
The direct dial-in numbers, to be called ten minutes before the start of the conference, are:
|Location
|Phone Number
|Pin code
|France
|+33 (0)1 76 77 22 74
|5013263
|Germany
|+49 (0)69 2222 13420
|5013263
|Asia
|+852 6963 0854
|5013263
|Switzerland
|+41 (0)22 567 5729
|5013263
|United Kingdom
|+44 (0)330 336 9105
|5013263
|United States
|+1 719-325-2213
|5013263
If possible, please call from a fixed line to maximize sound quality.
You will be asked by an operator to indicate which meeting you wish to participate in, please quote: "SCOR Conference".
At the end of the presentation you will be able to put your questions to the SCOR Executive Team.
A replay will be available from the end of the conference until 22 February 2017 inclusive, by dialing:
|Location
|Phone Number
|Pin code
|France
|+33 (0) 1 70 48 00 94
|5013263
|Germany
|+49 (0) 69 2000 1800
|5013263
|Asia
|+852 3008 0334
|5013263
|Switzerland
|+41 (0) 22 567 5709
|5013263
|United Kingdom
|+44 (0) 207 984 7568
|5013263
|United States
|+1 719-457-0820
|5013263
Contact details
Ian Kelly
Head of Investor Relations
+44 (203) 207 8561
ikelly@scor.com (mailto:ikelly@scor.com)
Marie-Laurence Bouchon
Head of Group Communications
+33 (158) 44 88 19
mbouchon@scor.com (mailto:mbouchon@scor.com)
http://www.scor.com/ (http://www.scor.com/en/)
SCOR photo gallery (http://scor.com/en/media/photo-gallery.html)
Twitter: @SCOR_SE (https://twitter.com/SCOR_SE)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SCOR via Globenewswire