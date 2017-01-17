DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- Masergy Communications Inc., a global leader in hybrid networking, managed security, and cloud communication solutions, today announced that Netherlands-based Huisman has selected the company to connect its global locations via its hybrid WAN solution and award-winning Software Defined Platform. The decision to deploy Masergy was based on its seamless global network that provides all of Huisman's offices with a consistent user experience across all locations.

Founded in 1929, Huisman is a worldwide company that designs and manufactures heavy construction equipment for world's leading companies in the oil and gas, renewables and leisure markets. Huisman has operations in the Netherlands, U.S., Brazil, Czech Republic, Australia, Singapore, China and Norway, requiring a network that provides a consistent network architecture around the globe. The Masergy network solution gives Huisman's IT professionals real-time control of its network through its online portal and a future-proof design that will allow the network to evolve as the company grows.

Andre Faber, Global IT Infrastructure Manager of Huisman in Schiedam, Netherlands, found that Masergy not only met his network criteria, but also embraced a similar commitment to innovation and customer service. "Due to our strong belief in partnerships with our clients, our commitment to finding new technical solutions and our dedication to delivering turnkey projects, we are internationally valued as a solid, reliable partner. Masergy shares these values and is quick to respond to our questions, values a service-centric approach and uses the best technical solutions to bring network transparency to us," Faber said.

"Providing a reliable and consistent network experience anywhere in the world is paramount to conducting business in the global marketplace," said Chris MacFarland, CEO, Masergy. "Our solutions provide consistently high quality performance to meet Huisman's business-critical application performance requirements."

About Masergy

Masergy owns and operates the largest independent Software Defined Platform in the world, delivering hybrid networking, managed security and cloud communication solutions to global enterprises. Our patented technology, customizable solutions and unmatched customer experience are why a growing number of leading organizations rely on Masergy to deliver performance beyond expectations. Learn more about Masergy and follow us on our blog Transforming Enterprise IT, Twitter @Masergy, LinkedIn and Facebook.

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers

Public Relations

BridgeView Marketing

603-886-7087

betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com



