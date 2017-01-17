Zurich (ots) -



Starting January 17, 2017, 24 sata, the free daily newspaper owned by Ringier Axel Springer Serbia, will be published weekly in strategic cooperation with Sky Comm Group, the leading production company for music events in the region. News and background coverage from the world of events and entertainment will be available at www.24sata.rs. The printed edition will be published every Monday and will continue to be available in Belgrade.



Editor-in-chief of the 24 sata edition is Dragan Milivojevic (61), previously editor-in-chief of the daily newspaper Dnevnik: "The strategic cooperation between Ringier Axel Springer and Sky Comm Group will open up new possibilities for the strong 24 sata brand to become the leading destination for entertainment and events news. We wish to turn 24 sata into the region's leading weekly, informing readers about cultural and musical events, as well as covering the capital's city vivid entertainment scene.



About Sky Comm Group



Sky Comm Group is a group of companies, Sky music Corporation, Sky Solutions, Sky Logistic and ARD (Adriatic Region Distribution). Following its expansion into various business fields in 2005/2006, Sky music became the region's leading brand in the music events industry. The group provides technical support to all the major music events, is a partner of the Exit Festival and an independent concert tour organizer for stars such as Enrique Iglesias, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Andre Bocelli, Lenny Kravitz and many others.



About Ringier Axel Springer Media AG



Ringier Axel Springer Media AG was founded in 2010 by the Swiss Ringier AG and the German Axel Springer SE and bundles the activities of both shareholders in Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates in the growth markets of Poland, Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia with a broad range of media services, comprising more than 160 digital and print offerings. The company's registered offices are in Zurich and it employs a total of about 3000 employees.



