Effective February 1, 2017, Jerzy Krawczyk (47) will join Grupa Onet-RAS Polska as CEO of Skapiec.pl, a leading price comparison website and of Opineo.pl, a leading product review website in Poland. Franz Kury, ad-interim CEO of both assets, is to remain Group Director Transactional and Classifieds at Ringier Axel Springer Media AG and a board member of both companies. Jerzy Krawczyk will report directly to Franz Kury.



Before joining Grupa Onet-RAS Polska, Jerzy Krawczyk was CEO of the travel portal Travelplanet.pl. Prior to that, he spent 10 years as CEO of Teta Unit 4 S.A. (business software development). From 1995 to 2002 he was Manager of the Finance and Controlling Departament and subsequently Financial Director at JTT Computer S.A. (FMCG). Since 2006, Jerzy Krawczyk has also been a member of the Supervisory Board of VOTUM S.A.



Franz Kury, Group Director Transactional and Classifieds at Ringier Axel Springer Media AG: "Jerzy is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in scaling and managing businesses with a focus on the needs of users and business partners. Jerzy will develop Skapiec and Opineo even further and take advantage of Grupa Onet-RAS Polska's strong user base. I look forward to working with him.".



About Skapiec.pl and Opineo.pl Grupa Onet-RAS Polska acquired 80% of the shares of Skapiec and Opineo in May 2014 and acquired the remaining 20% of Skapiec in April 2015.



Skapiec.pl is a leading price comparison website in Poland. The company has been operating since 2004 and lists information about millions of products and their prices. The service was visited by 3.3 million Internet users [RU] in November 2016 according to Gemius/PBI.



Opineo.pl was created in 2006 and is a leading product review site in Poland. In addition to more than 10.2 million client reviews, it offers information about online retailers and the wide range of products offered by over 42,000 e-shops and companies. According to Gemius/PBI results from November 2016, 1.05 million Internet users [RU] visited the website.



About Ringier Axel Springer Media AG Ringier Axel Springer Media AG was founded in 2010 by the Swiss Ringier AG and the German Axel Springer SE and bundles the activities of both shareholders in Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates in the growth markets of Poland, Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia with a broad range of media services, comprising more than 160 digital and print offerings. The company's registered offices are in Zurich and it employs a total of about 3000 employees.



