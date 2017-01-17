SANTANDER, SPAIN -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- This project, entitled 'Wonders', is a simultaneous exhibition and the venues chosen to present it are: Las Casas del Águila and Parra, Santillana del Mar (organized by the Government of Cantabria), EFTI International Center of Photography and Cinema in Madrid, Arts Connection Foundation Miami, Alonso Vidal Gallery Barcelona and CAM Museum of Contemporary Art in Naples; where this series can be seen from the 14th of January until 14th February.

Previously, in 2004, the artist made people disappear from photographs. This time the challenge is bigger: monuments like The Statue of Liberty, Big Ben or the Eiffel Tower are made to disappear.

Berta Jayo was born in Santander, Spain. She graduated in Fine Arts from the University of the Basque Country (UPV), has a Master's degree from the Chelsea College of Art & Design in London and participates in ISCP in New York (International Studio and Curational Program).

Of a multidisciplinary nature and eschewing stereotypes, her work can be seen in museums or in surprising street performances. She has exhibited with artists such as Rebecca Horn or Kiki Smith. Her art is notable for its immediacy and and generosity. In her last performance in New York she made t-shirts branded with the names of anxiolytic drugs and left them lying next to a dumpster where they were picked up by passing strangers. In another of her works, entitled 'Holidays', she invites people to go on vacation, choosing the hotel and the city. She has also produced various artist books, which are philosophical in nature, and some unique architectural designs. Her most extensive work so far is a series of nun's habits made from camouflage fabric, Spanish-style dot patterns and many other fabrics. Her last performance in this vein featured 18 young women wandering the streets of Madrid dressed in nun's habits which were matched together according to Pantone colors.

The genius of this artist leaves the canons of the established, causing a strong dislocation of the perception of reality.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3099445



Contact

Berta Jayo

Phone: 0034 619874442

Email Contact

www.bertajayo.com



