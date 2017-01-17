Takes marketing efforts to the next level with hire of Bettina van Wylich-Muxoll

Calldorado, the fast-growing app monetization and re-engagement solutions company, has hired Bettina van Wylich-Muxoll to the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer. Additional focus on marketing is one of several steps Calldorado is taking to further accelerate its already booming business.

van Wylich-Muxoll has extensive experience in the mobile and digital industries, having spent several years in senior roles in the global marketing team at handset vendor Nokia and, more recently, at digital music service TIDAL. She was involved in launching some of Nokia's best-selling devices.

During the last year, van Wylich-Muxoll has worked as an advisor on digital and mobile marketing strategies for a variety of clients, while early in her career she held marketing and branding roles at beverage giants Diageo and Allied Domecq.

"We are thrilled to have a marketing executive of Bettina's calibre join our global team," says Claudia Dreier-Poepperl, CEO Founder of Calldorado. "Her expertise spans marketing strategy and branding as well as hands-on execution. Bettina also has strong commercial acumen and drive, which is essential for a company at this point in the growth curve."

"I'm excited to join the brilliant global team at Calldorado" says van Wylich-Muxoll. "The company has a unique proposition in mobile advertising, offering developers not only new revenue streams but also vital re-engagement features. I'm looking forward to using my marketing expertise and industry experience to help fuel growth even further."

Calldorado was founded in April, 2016 and serves a global market. It is privately held and headquartered in Kongens Lyngby (Copenhagen), Denmark.

About Calldorado

Calldorado's unique monetization and re-engagement solution drives the commercial success of Android apps. Using the Calldorado Caller ID SDK, app owners can generate revenues even when their core app is inactive and at the same time re-engage users.

Calldorado enables Caller ID, which reveals the identity of a caller, as an additional functionality for any app. This brings new ad inventory and re-engagement tools, addressing two of the major problems in the Android market.

Once the easily integrated Caller ID SDK has been added to an app, the Calldorado platform serves ads to the Caller ID screen at the end of a call. Branding and space on the same screen provides app owners with an unobtrusive hook for re-engagement. App owners can reduce the number of ads they show in their core app to enhance the user experience, while still generating revenues.

