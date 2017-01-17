Loss Prevention & Inventory Management in Retail - How Are You Protecting Profits?

LONDON, January 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Each year, the retail industry loses billions of pounds in shrinkage through a combination of customer and employee theft, supplier errors and administrative errors. Although the use of self service kiosks adds value to the customer experience they are also exacerbating the problem. The question is how can you improve customer experience whilst protecting your profits?

Following weeks of research it's become clear that Loss Prevention departments across Europe are still struggling to shake off the perception that they are the company policemen, and become true partners to the business.

Whilst there's no silver bullet to tackling these issues, cross-departmental collaboration, advanced analytics and smart technology all provide some answers. But how can you effectively combine these factors at a strategic level to transition your loss prevention team from a crime-fighting support function to an operationally excellent and value-adding business driver?

With this in mind, we are proud to present the inaugural Loss Prevention & Inventory Management Forum, a supreme opportunity for 80+ Loss Prevention professionals to deep-dive with their peers on how to move from reactive to predictive in their quest for shrink reduction, and collaborate across the business to both protect and enhance profits.

Learn from a panel of senior Loss Prevention directors including:

Rob McAssey, Loss Prevention Director WE/CEE, Nike

Jerome Bertrum, Director of Loss Prevention - Europe, Guess

Ricky Smith, Head of Security, Chanel

Mitch Haynes, Head of Loss Prevention, Karen Millen

Richard Jenkins, Head of Loss Prevention & RFID, M&S

