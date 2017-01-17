INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 17
|Net Asset Values for
|investment trust companies
|managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|---
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
|As at close of business on 16-January-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|457.07p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|457.98p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|---
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 16-January-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|748.16p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|762.82p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|732.39p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|747.05p
|---
|Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
|As at close of business on 16-January-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|312.65p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|316.92p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|---
|Keystone Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 16-January-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1914.23p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1927.78p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1855.71p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1869.26p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|---
|Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
|As at close of business on 16-January-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|405.48p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|410.22p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|401.22p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|405.96p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 16-January-2017
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|182.14p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|181.90p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 16-January-2017
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|199.28p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|198.87p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 16-January-2017
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|103.13p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|103.11p
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 16-January-2017
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|132.70p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|132.74p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|---
|Invesco Asia Trust plc
|As at close of business on 16-January-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|271.54p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|276.00p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|---