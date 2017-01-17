INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc

As at close of business on 16-January-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 457.07p

INCLUDING current year revenue 457.98p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 16-January-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 748.16p

INCLUDING current year revenue 762.82p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 732.39p

INCLUDING current year revenue 747.05p

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

As at close of business on 16-January-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 312.65p

INCLUDING current year revenue 316.92p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 16-January-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1914.23p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1927.78p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1855.71p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1869.26p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 16-January-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 405.48p

INCLUDING current year revenue 410.22p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 401.22p

INCLUDING current year revenue 405.96p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 16-January-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 182.14p

INCLUDING current year revenue 181.90p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 16-January-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 199.28p

INCLUDING current year revenue 198.87p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 16-January-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 103.13p

INCLUDING current year revenue 103.11p

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 16-January-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 132.70p

INCLUDING current year revenue 132.74p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc

As at close of business on 16-January-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 271.54p

INCLUDING current year revenue 276.00p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.