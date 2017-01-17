sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.01.2017 | 12:58
(1 Leser)
INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 17

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
As at close of business on 16-January-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue457.07p
INCLUDING current year revenue 457.98p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 16-January-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue748.16p
INCLUDING current year revenue762.82p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue732.39p
INCLUDING current year revenue747.05p
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
As at close of business on 16-January-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue312.65p
INCLUDING current year revenue316.92p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 16-January-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1914.23p
INCLUDING current year revenue1927.78p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1855.71p
INCLUDING current year revenue1869.26p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 16-January-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue405.48p
INCLUDING current year revenue410.22p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue401.22p
INCLUDING current year revenue405.96p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 16-January-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue182.14p
INCLUDING current year revenue181.90p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 16-January-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue199.28p
INCLUDING current year revenue198.87p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 16-January-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue103.13p
INCLUDING current year revenue103.11p
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 16-January-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 132.70p
INCLUDING current year revenue132.74p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc
As at close of business on 16-January-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue271.54p
INCLUDING current year revenue276.00p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
---

© 2017 PR Newswire