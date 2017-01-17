Q4 Acquires CapMark Clarity to Bring Next Gen Shareholder ID and Market Intelligence Solutions to UK and European Markets







Acquisition will combine Q4's disruptive technology with CapMark Clarity's market intelligence expertise to bring unprecedented speed and accuracy to shareholder identification in the UK and Europe

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Q4 Inc., a global leader in cloud-based investor relations and capital market solutions, is announcing the acquisition of CapMark Clarity, a provider of shareholder ID and market intelligence to UK and European markets. CapMark Clarity will be merged into Q4's intelligence division, and Amit Sanghvi, CEO of CapMark Clarity, will join as senior director, international advisory.

With more than a decade of experience, CapMark Clarity set a new standard for traditional investor relations services in Europe. CapMark Clarity introduced its proprietary market intelligence technology and shareholder ID solutions to the market in 2012 and established itself as an innovative shareholder ID provider in Europe and AsiaPacific. The merging of CapMark Clarity's expertise with Q4's data-driven intelligence creates a new European powerhouse in market intelligence and shareholder ID solutions for IR professionals.

"I have always been impressed with the work Amit has done. Combining CapMark Clarity with our market-leading algorithms enables us to provide the fastest, most accurate and actionable intelligence to our UK and European clients," says Darrell Heaps, CEO of Q4. "We believe that our data science approach to intelligence allows us to provide a level of speed and accuracy that has not been previously available in the UK and Europe. We are excited to partner with Amit and the team at CapMark Clarity to bring these next gen solutions to the market."

Q4 uses next generation technology such as machine learning algorithms and natural language processing to automate processes for IR professionals with unprecedented speed, ease and precision. With the acquisition of CapMark Clarity, Q4's full suite of next gen IR solutions, including website, webcasting, shareholder ID and the firm's CRM and IR workflow platform, Q4 Desktop, will now be available to European customers.

"Q4 has been a real driver of technological innovation in the IR industry for several years. With its use of artificial intelligence, Q4 now leads the industry into a new era of smart technology. We look forward to leveraging this technology and empowering European IR professionals by bringing high-quality market intelligence and shareholder ID right to their fingertips," says Amit Sanghvi, founder and CEO of CapMark Clarity.

Q4's European intelligence division will operate out of London, UK. Now with more than 1,200 global clients and offices in New York, Toronto, Chicago, Copenhagen and London, Q4 is firmly positioned to continue its strong growth trajectory into 2017 and beyond.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 is a global leader in cloud-based investor relations and capital market solutions. Thousands of brands around the world use Q4 website, webcasting, CRM, analytics and surveillance solutions to better connect with their investors and understand the capital markets. In June 2016, Q4 launched Q4 Desktop, the industry's first fully integrated investor relations platform, which integrates communications tools, surveillance and analytics into a fully featured IR workflow and CRM application. Q4 has offices in New York, Chicago, Toronto, Copenhagen, and London. Visit www.q4inc.comto learn more.

About CapMark Clarity

CapMark Clarity is an independent capital markets intelligence firm with a focus on delivering the highest quality and personal service to each of its clients. Backed by a team with over a decade of experience, CapMark Clarity sets a new standard for traditional investor relations services and leads the way into a new era of smarter investor relations.

