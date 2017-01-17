Increases U.S. ETF Listings by 145%

Bats Global Markets, Inc. (Bats: BATS) today reported 2016 highlights, including the April initial public offering, the September CBOE transaction announcement and continued strength across all of its markets, led by record full-year U.S. Options market share and U.S. ETF listings growth.

IPO: In April, Bats completed its IPO on Bats Exchange of 15,295,000 shares of common stock for $19.00 per share.

In April, Bats completed its IPO on Bats Exchange of 15,295,000 shares of common stock for $19.00 per share. CBOE Transaction : In September, Bats entered into a transaction agreement with CBOE Holdings under which CBOE will acquire Bats to create one of the largest market operators around the globe. The acquisition valued the equity market capitalization of Bats at approximately $3.2 billion as of the date of announcement. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions.

: In September, Bats entered into a transaction agreement with CBOE Holdings under which CBOE will acquire Bats to create one of the largest market operators around the globe. The acquisition valued the equity market capitalization of Bats at approximately $3.2 billion as of the date of announcement. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions. U.S. Options: Bats set a new annual market share record of 11.1% for its U.S. Options business, up from 9.6% in 2015. In addition, Bats had record market share in equity options, of 12.5% and record market share in single leg equity options, of 17.4%.

Bats set a new annual market share record of 11.1% for its U.S. Options business, up from 9.6% in 2015. In addition, Bats had record market share in equity options, of 12.5% and record market share in single leg equity options, of 17.4%. ETF Listings Trading: Bats remained the #1 U.S. market operator for ETF trading throughout the year, and welcomed 85 ETF listings to its U.S. market, an increase of 145% over 2015. During the year, the company captured 30% of all new ETF listings and 17% of ETF switches from other markets. In December, Bats welcomed 27 funds from eight providers to its U.S. market and, as of January 9th, there are now 144 ETFs listed on Bats in the U.S., from 24 different issuers.

Bats remained the #1 U.S. market operator for ETF trading throughout the year, and welcomed 85 ETF listings to its U.S. market, an increase of 145% over 2015. During the year, the company captured 30% of all new ETF listings and 17% of ETF switches from other markets. In December, Bats welcomed 27 funds from eight providers to its U.S. market and, as of January 9th, there are now 144 ETFs listed on Bats in the U.S., from 24 different issuers. U.S. Equities: Bats also reported record U.S. Equities average daily matched volume of 1.52 billion shares in 2016 with 20.6% market share vs. 21.1% in 2015.

Bats also reported record U.S. Equities average daily matched volume of 1.52 billion shares in 2016 with 20.6% market share vs. 21.1% in 2015. Europe Equities: Bats' European Equities reported 22.9% market share in 2016 vs. 24.4% in 2015, remaining the #1 stock market in Europe. Also, BXTR remained the largest trade reporting facility in Europe with more than €4.8 trillion in transactions reported in 2016.

Bats' European Equities reported 22.9% market share in 2016 vs. 24.4% in 2015, remaining the #1 stock market in Europe. Also, BXTR remained the largest trade reporting facility in Europe with more than €4.8 trillion in transactions reported in 2016. Global FX: In Global FX, Hotspot grew market share to 12.5% over 2016 from 11.5% in 2015 and the platform reported a record on November 9th, with more than $64 billion traded.

Additional annual highlights for Bats are outlined below.

2016 Highlights:

U.S. Equities

Bats reported 20.6% U.S. Equities market share for 2016 vs. 21.1% in 2015.

Bats worked with Nasdaq and NYSE to strengthen U.S. equity markets through the harmonization of key functions.

Bats unveiled the Community Policing Program for its U.S. Equities and Options exchanges in July. The program is designed to further enhance the company's capabilities in monitoring markets. Related, Bats received approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the Bats Client Suspension Rule in February. The new rule assists the company in taking swifter action to prohibit manipulative behavior on the Bats Exchanges.

U.S. Options

Bats reported record average daily volume of 1.75 million contracts with 11.1% U.S. Options market share for 2016 vs. 9.6% in 2015.

Bats successfully migrated BZX Options to the company's next generation matching engine in October. Both Bats' options markets BZX and EDGX now operate on the latest proprietary technology.

Bats announced plans to launch the Bats Auction Mechanism (BAM), new functionality that provides price improvement opportunities for orders sent to EDGX Options. The new service officially launched on January 4, 2017.

ETF Listing and Trading

Bats was the #1 market for ETF trading for every month of 2016.

Bats welcomed 17 new issuers to its U.S. market in 2016, and the company now has 23 issuers that maintain listings on the Bats ETF Marketplace. Additional information on all products listed on Bats is available on the Bats ETF Marketplace website.

Bats acquired ETF.com, a provider of ETF data, news and analysis. The transaction closed on April 1 st and ETF.com is now an independent subsidiary of Bats. In December, Dave Nadig was appointed CEO of ETF.com.

and ETF.com is now an independent subsidiary of Bats. In December, Dave Nadig was appointed CEO of ETF.com. Bats received approval from the SEC to adopt generic listings standards for actively managed ETFs. The new standards allow qualifying ETFs to follow an expedited path through the regulatory approval process, helping issuers bring innovative funds to the market more quickly.

In July, Bats announced a liquidity management provider (LMP) program to incentivize ETP liquidity providers to trade on Bats. In addition, the company further plans to boost its ETP market incentive plan for market makers who play pivotal role throughout lifecycle of ETPs, regulatory approval pending.

European Equities

Bats' European Equities business traded €2.7 trillion over 2016 with 22.9% market share vs. 24.4% in 2015, remaining the #1 stock market in Europe.

BXTR remained the largest trade reporting facility in the region with more than €4.8 trillion in transactions reported in 2016.

Bats launched a new block trading service for the European equity market called Bats LIS, powered by BIDS Trading. The service rolled out to Bats direct participants in December and will complete its rollout in February 2017 with direct access for the buyside.

Bats successfully launched a new Indices business in June with the introduction of a UK-focused benchmark index series, comprised of 18 different indices. In December, Bats expanded the product line with eight new indices for the French, German, Italian and Swiss markets bringing the total number of European indices managed by Bats to 26.

Global FX

Hotspot reported record volume on November 9 th , with over $64 billion traded on the platform.

, with over $64 billion traded on the platform. Average daily notional value on Hotspot's London matching engine remained steady at $2.0 billion in December, equating to 8.3% of overall volume available on the platform.

Bats acquired Javelin Swap Execution Facility, closing the deal on November 1. The acquisition accelerates Bats' plans to offer the trading of non-deliverable forwards for the FX market.

Bats Hotspot introduced outright deliverable forwards to its market in November.

Bats Hotspot launched Hotspot Link, a new services that allows customers to build private liquidity pools.

Technology upgrades made to the Hotspot platform have reduced latency by approximately 400 microseconds. Average latency is now under 150 microseconds.

December 2016 Volume and Market Share Overview

In addition to annual highlights, Bats also reported December 2016 volume and market share. Highlights for the month of December are outlined below by business line.

U.S. Equities (Bats Exchanges BZX, BYX, EDGA, EDGX) December2016 Bats Exchanges Overall market share 19.3% Bats Exchanges Average daily matched volume (shares) 1.33 billion Overall Industry Average daily consolidated volume (shares) 6.89 billion U.S. Equity Options (Bats Options BZX Options EDGX Options) Bats Options Overall market share 10.9% Bats Options Average daily matched volume (contracts) 1,660,092 Overall Industry Average daily consolidated volume (contracts) 15,261,026 Global FX (Bats Hotspot) Total notional value traded $536.4 billion Average daily notional value (ADNV) $24.4 billion European Equities (Bats Europe Equities ) Bats Europe Overall European market share 20.2% Bats Europe Average daily notional value €8.7 billion Pan-European Consolidated Volume1- Average daily notional value €43.1 billion European Trade Reporting (BXTR) BXTR Total notional value reported €338.2 billion BXTR Average daily notional value reported €16.1 billion

1 Based on Bats Europe market coverage, available at bats.com



U.S. EQUITIES: Bats Exchanges (BYX, BZX, EDGA, EDGX) Volume Market Share

December 2016 December 2015 Bats Exchanges Overall market share 19.3% 21.0% Bats Exchanges Average daily volume matched (shares) 1.33 billion 1.50 billion Bats Exchanges Average daily notional value matched $49.2 billion $55.9 billion Bats Exchanges Total notional value traded for month $1.03 trillion $1.23 trillion Bats Exchanges market share Tape A securities 17.6% 18.5% Bats Exchanges market share Tape B securities 21.6% 25.3% Bats Exchanges market share Tape C securities 20.7% 22.7% Bats Exchanges market share in ETF trading 21.9% 25.7%

For additional U.S. equities market volume information: Bats U.S. Equities Market Volume Summary





U.S. OPTIONS: Bats Options (BZX Options EDGX Options) Volume Market Share

December 2016 December 2015 Bats Options Overall market share 10.9% 10.1% BZX Options Market share 9.7% 9.8% EDGX Options Market share 1.2% 0.3% Bats Options Overall average daily volume (contracts) 1,660,092 1,513,941 BZX Options Average daily volume 1,480,383 1,469,672 EDGX Options Average daily volume 179,709 44,269

For additional U.S. Options market volume information: Bats U.S. Options Market Volume Summary





GLOBAL FX: Hotspot Highlights, Volume Market Share Statistics2

Hotspot Market Statistics December 2016 December 2015 Total volume traded $536.4 billion $529.8 billion Average daily notional value (ADNV) $24.4 billion $24.1 billion Number of trading days 22 22 Hotspot Volume Percentage Breakdown (Timezone) Europe 39.4% 39.9% Americas 43.7% 46.4% Asia 16.3% 13.7% Top Five Currency Pairs by Volume Percentage EUR/USD 26.2% 29.1% USD/JPY 14.9% 14.9% GBP/USD 8.9% 11.2% AUD/USD 7.0% 8.5% USD/CAD 6.5% 8.1%

2 Hotspot volumes represent the notional value in U.S. dollars of all trades executed on the platform, counting one side of the transaction. Hotspot Volume Percentage Breakdown is based on the times at which the trades were executed, based on EST (i.e. EST: Asia: 5pm-2am, Europe: 2am-9am, US: 9am-5pm).

Hotspot daily, monthly, and quarterly volumes are posted on the Hotspot website





EUROPEAN EQUITIES: Bats Europe BXTR Volume Market Share3

According to Bats statistics on market size, 36.6% of all equity transactions in Europe (either traded on exchange or OTC) touched Bats' systems in December.

December 2016 December 2015 Bats Europe Overall market share 20.2% 23.7% Bats Europe Average daily notional value traded €8.7 billion €10.3 billion Displayed average daily notional value €7.6 billion €9.2 billion Non-displayed4 average daily notional value €1.1 billion €1.1 billion Bats Europe Total notional value traded €182.7 billion €226.1 billion BXTR Total notional value reported €338.2 billion €353.6 billion BXTR Average daily notional value reported €16.1 billion €16.1 billion

BATS INDICES: December Monthly Performance for Key Bats Indices

Additional information is available on the Bats Indices website

Bats UK 100 +4.9% Bats UK 250 +3.1% Bats UK All Companies +4.6%

3 Represent consolidated figures for BXE and CXE lit and dark books, unless otherwise noted.

4 BXE and CXE non-displayed order books.



EUROPE: Bats Europe Equities Market Share

For additional European Equities market volume information: Bats Europe Market Volume Summary

December 2016 December 2015 London market overall 23.0% 25.3% FTSE 100 securities 24.9% 26.9% FTSE 250 securities 24.2% 24.8% Paris market overall 20.5% 22.8% CAC 40 securities 20.6% 22.9% CAC Next20 securities 25.1% 25.8% Frankfurt market overall 20.1% 25.2% DAX 30 securities 20.2% 26.8% MDAX securities 26.6% 28.6% TecDAX securities 20.4% 22.5% Amsterdam market overall 20.7% 22.8% AEX securities 21.3% 23.6% AMX securities 18.3% 18.7% Brussels market overall 20.6% 25.3% BEL 20 securities 20.1% 24.5% Milan market overall 10.5% 18.2% FTSE MIB securities 11.5% 19.4% Zurich market overall 20.3% 24.6% SMI securities 22.4% 26.8% SMIM securities 17.8% 22.2% Nordic market overall 21.7% 24.4% Helsinki OMXH25 securities 24.6% 30.1% Stockholm OMXS30 securities 22.5% 27.7% Copenhagen OMXC20 securities 21.7% 24.7% Oslo OBX securities 21.6% 24.0% Vienna market overall 15.4% 13.7% ATX securities 15.6% 14.2% Lisbon market overall 22.2% 20.0% PSI-20 securities 22.3% 20.2% Dublin market overall 19.5% 14.9% ISEQ 20 securities 19.5% 14.9% Madrid market overall 21.4% 22.0% IBEX 35 securities 22.2% 22.9% Key Indices EUROSTOXX 50 securities 19.2% 23.4% FTSE RIOB 7.4% 10.3%

About Bats Global Markets, Inc.

Bats Global Markets, Inc., is a leading global operator of exchanges and services for financial markets, dedicated to Making Markets Better. We are the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S., operate the largest stock exchange and trade reporting facility in Europe, and are the #1 market globally for ETF trading. We also operate two fast-growing U.S. options exchanges. In the global foreign exchange market, we operate Hotspot. ETF.com, a leading provider of ETF news, data and analysis, is a wholly-owned subsidiary. The company is headquartered in Kansas City with offices in New York, London, Chicago, San Francisco, Singapore and Quito, Ecuador. Visit bats.com and @BatsGlobal for more information.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding intentions, beliefs and expectations or predictions for the future of CBOE Holdings, Inc. ("CBOE") and Bats Global Markets, Inc. ("Bats"), which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "projects" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "could," "may" or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which are not statements of historical fact or guarantees or assurances of future performance. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

Actual results could differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the following risks, uncertainties or assumptions: the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the consummation of the proposed transaction, including, without limitation, the receipt of stockholder and regulatory approvals (including clearance by antitrust authorities necessary to complete the proposed transaction) on the terms desired or anticipated; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the proposed transaction, including, without limitation, difficulties that result in the failure to realize expected synergies, efficiencies and cost savings from the proposed transaction within the expected time period (if at all), whether in connection with integration, combining trading platforms, broadening distribution of offerings or otherwise; CBOE's ability to maintain an investment grade credit rating and obtain financing on the anticipated terms and schedule; risks relating to the value of CBOE's shares to be issued in the transaction; disruptions of CBOE's and Bats' current plans, operations and relationships with market participants caused by the announcement and pendency of the proposed transaction; potential difficulties in CBOE's and Bats' ability to retain employees as a result of the announcement and pendency of the proposed transaction; legal proceedings that may be instituted against CBOE and Bats following announcement of the proposed transaction; and other factors described in CBOE's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 19, 2016, CBOE's quarterly report for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2016, which was filed with the SEC on November 8, 2016, CBOE quarterly report for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2016, which was filed with the SEC on August 2, 2016, Bats' final prospectus, which was filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b) on April 15, 2016, Bats' quarterly report for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2016, which was filed with the SEC on August 5, 2016, Bats' quarterly report for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2016, which was filed with the SEC on November 8, 2016, and other filings made by CBOE and Bats from time to time with the SEC. The factors described in such SEC filings include, without limitation: the loss of CBOE's rights to exclusively list and trade certain index options and futures products; economic, political and market conditions; compliance with legal and regulatory obligations (and changes thereto), including obligations under agreements with regulatory agencies and potential conflicts between self-regulatory responsibilities and for-profit status; increasing competition in the industries in which CBOE and Bats operate; CBOE's and Bats' ability to operate their respective businesses without violating the intellectual property rights of others and the costs associated with protecting their respective intellectual property rights; decreases in trading volumes or a shift in the mix of products traded on CBOE's or Bats' exchanges; each of CBOE's and Bats' ability to accommodate trading volume and transaction traffic, including significant increases, without failure or degradation of performance of their respective systems; CBOE's and Bats' ability to protect their respective systems and communication networks from security risks and breaches; the ability to manage CBOE's and Bats' growth and strategic acquisitions or alliances effectively, including the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of past acquisitions; the ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to meet customers' needs and developments in the marketplace; and the impact of legal and regulatory changes and proceedings, whether or not related to the proposed transaction.

Neither CBOE nor Bats undertakes, and each of them expressly disclaims, any duty to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Additional Information Regarding the Transaction and Where to Find It

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. This press release is being made in respect of the proposed merger transaction involving CBOE and Bats. The issuance of shares of CBOE common stock in connection with the proposed merger will be submitted to the stockholders of CBOE for their consideration, and the proposed merger will be submitted to the stockholders of Bats for their consideration. In connection therewith, CBOE filed with the SEC on December 12, 2016 a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus dated December 9, 2016, and each of the companies may be filing with the SEC other documents regarding the proposed transaction. CBOE and bats commenced mailing of the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus to CBOE stockholders and Bats stockholders on December 12, 2016. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR ANY INVESTMENT DECISION, INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF CBOE AND/OR BATS ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus, any amendments or supplements thereto and other documents containing important information about each of Bats and CBOE, as such documents are filed with the SEC, through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by CBOE will be available free of charge on CBOE's website at http://ir.cboe.com/financial-information/sec-filings.aspx under the heading "SEC Filings" or by contacting CBOE's Investor Relations Department at (312) 786-7136. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Bats will be available free of charge on Bats' website at http://www.bats.com/investor_relations/financials/ under the heading "SEC Filings" or by contacting Bats' Investor Relations Department at (913) 815-7132.

Participants in the Solicitation

CBOE, Bats, their respective directors and executive officers, certain other members of CBOE's and Bats' respective management and certain of CBOE's and Bats' respective employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of CBOE is set forth in its proxy statement for its 2016 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 6, 2016, and its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, which was filed with the SEC on February 19, 2016, and information about the directors and executive officers of Bats is set forth in its final prospectus in connection with its initial public offering, which was filed with the SEC on April 15, 2016. Each of these documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, are contained in the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus and may be available in other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170117005679/en/

Contacts:

Bats Global Markets

MEDIA

Hannah Randall, +1-646-856-8809

New York

or

Stacie Fleming, +44-20-7012-8950

London

or

Randy Williams, +1-212-378-8522

New York

comms@bats.com

or

INVESTORS

Mark Marriott, +1-913-815-7132

Kansas City

ir@bats.com