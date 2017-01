Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 16-January-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 405.48p INCLUDING current year revenue 410.22p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 401.22p INCLUDING current year revenue 405.96p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. ---