sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 17.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,34 Euro		+0,057
+20,14 %
WKN: A12C1E ISIN: CA2899003008 Ticker-Symbol: P2QM 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELORO RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELORO RESOURCES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELORO RESOURCES LTD
ELORO RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELORO RESOURCES LTD0,34+20,14 %
VICTORIA GOLD CORP0,378-11,27 %