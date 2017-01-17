EXCHANGE NOTICE 17.1.2017 TURBO WARRANTS



COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 18.1.2017



17 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 18.1.2017. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 17.1.2017 TURBO WARRANTIT



WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 18.1.2017



17 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 18.1.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=611349