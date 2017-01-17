sprite-preloader
4,769 Euro		-0,073
-1,51 %
WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
Norsk Hydro: Hydro's financial calendar 2017

Hydro has updated its financial calendar for 2017

February 9 - Fourth quarter 2016 results 
April 28 - First quarter results
May 3 - Annual General Meeting
July 25 - Second quarter results
October 25 - Third quarter results

Hydro reserves the right to revise the dates.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Norsk Hydro via Globenewswire

