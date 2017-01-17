Norsk Hydro: Hydro's financial calendar 2017

Hydro has updated its financial calendar for 2017 February 9 - Fourth quarter 2016 results

April 28 - First quarter results

May 3 - Annual General Meeting

July 25 - Second quarter results

October 25 - Third quarter results Hydro reserves the right to revise the dates. This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





