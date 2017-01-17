DarkMatter Research Stands at the Forefront of Cyber Security Innovation as Firm Aims to Secure the Technologies of the Future

ABU DHABI and DUBAI, UAE, January 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cyber security firm is promoting a culture of innovation, which can only be fuelled by a rigorous Research & Development programme

DarkMatter, the international cyber security firm headquartered in the UAE, has inaugurated its research and development programme with the signing of a series of agreements with notable top tier institutions around the world, and the engagement of PhD-level researchers who have been given ample opportunities to innovate within the organisation.

The research areas DarkMatter is tackling are cutting-edge, technically challenging and set to revolutionise the future of cyber security. Areas of research and development extend to emerging topics such as post-quantum cryptography, blockchain, and artificial intelligence applications, to cyber security, side channel analysis, next generation communication systems and others. Ultimately, the firm is looking to drive innovation in these and other areas, raising new, relevant topics for concerned communities.

DarkMatter is excited to conduct such bold and challenging research with leading global educational institutions, while also conducting deep research within the organisation, the outputs of which will be used to bolster the firm's existing cyber security solutions.

From a global research perspective, DarkMatter aims to innovate within the cyber security sphere and contribute to its technological advancement through fundamental research. DarkMatter is also focused on enhancing internal products, services and offerings, as well as publishing findings within the broader scientific forums and contributing thought leadership to the community. A driving motivation within the firm's international collaborations is the dissemination of research outcome, sharing ideas, and collaborative learning.

Commenting on DarkMatter's rising research prowess, Faisal Al Bannai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer said, "Research is a core element of an innovative company, so we take this area of our business very seriously. Combining the top-tier talent we have within the organisation with globally-recognised institutions and researchers places us in a strong position to predict market developments and scale new offerings much more quickly. We are also proud to be conducting these far-reaching activities from our base in the UAE, expanding the intellectual capital of the country."

Faisal Al Bannai continued, "We will be making a number of announcements in regards to the leading research we are conducting as well as the research partnerships we are have established to improve the security ecosystem for the industry."

At a national level, DarkMatter's research and innovation activities are aimed at contributing to and enhancing selected university programmes and curricula related to cyber security. The firm is also keen to play a central role in training the UAE's cyber security professionals of the future.

An added benefit expected from DarkMatter's research activities is the attraction of the best cyber security students, PhDs, and professionals to the firm, reinforcing the company's position as one of the best places globally for cyber security experts to work.

