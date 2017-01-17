$4.36 Billion Transplant Diagnostics Market - Global forecast to 2021 - Driven by Ongoing Tech Advancements in Genetics - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Transplant Diagnostics Market - Global forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The global transplant diagnostics market is expected to reach a value of USD 4.36 Billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.



Factors such as the growing number of solid organ, tissue, and stem cell transplantation procedures; ongoing technological advancements in the field of genetics; and growing awareness among healthcare professionals about the benefits offered by molecular assay techniques are propelling the growth of the global market. High cost of transplant diagnostic products, limited medical reimbursements for organ donation & transplant procedures, and reluctance for organ donation among the public across developing & less-developed countries are the major factors restraining the growth of the market.

On the basis of technology, the transplant diagnostics market is segmented into non-molecular assay and molecular assay (PCR based and sequencing based). The PCR based segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. This growth can be attributed to the expanding distribution networks of key PCR manufacturers across emerging countries, increasing private funding to develop innovative PCR-based products, and ongoing development and commercialization of innovative PCR-based products for donor-recipient compatibility testing.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into research applications and diagnostic applications (includes infectious diseases diagnostics, histocompatibility testing, and blood profiling). In 2016, the infectious diseases diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the transplant diagnostics application market owing to factors such as increasing incidence of infectious diseases, growing adoption of advanced molecular techniques for pathogen detection, and increased public-private funding for the development of innovative infectious disease diagnostic technologies.



