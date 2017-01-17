NEWTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- BRIDGE Energy Group (BRIDGE) today announced results from the company's 2017 BRIDGE Index™ Utility Industry Grid Operations Survey. Reaching over 20,000 utility executives, managers and engineers, this is one of the most comprehensive surveys in the industry. Results uncovered a 71% increase in organizations considering outsourcing their OT operations and support -- fueled by 45% of utilities surveyed concerned about limited staff experience and pending employee retirement. Full survey results are available here: http://bit.ly/1UxyqHv

Conducted by BRIDGE Energy Group, the annual utility survey provides insight on grid enhancement activities and priorities set forth by North American utilities. The 2017 BRIDGE Index™ Grid Operations Survey also reveals the Top Three, near-term grid enhancement projects as:

1. Communications Network

2. Distribution Automation

3. Customer Service Portals

Consistent with the industry's increased spend on grid modernization, top projects planned include systems, infrastructure and technologies focused on the communication, visualization and quality of data. "These projects can have an immediate impact on improving operational performance and are the building blocks upon which grid modernization goals will be achieved, including increased situational awareness, grid reliability, DER integration and more," said Mike Bianco, VP Grid Operations Solutions, BRIDGE Energy Group.

Survey results also show that North American utilities are satisfied with current power outage and restoration solutions, as 41% of the utilities surveyed have upgraded their meters to smart meters for their primary source of outage information and 60% are now using advanced technology to detect blue sky outages.

About BRIDGE Energy Group

BRIDGE Energy Group is the leading consulting and systems integration company focused on improving utility operational performance. BRIDGE combines business, OT and IT domain expertise to deliver and optimize innovative grid operations solutions. BRIDGE's capabilities and expert services enable engagement at any stage in the lifecycle, from strategy & regulatory to implementation & optimization. Founded in 2004, BRIDGE is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information on BRIDGE, please contact 888-351-8999 or visit www.BridgeEnergyGroup.com.

