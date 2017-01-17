

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Financial services company Comerica Inc. (CMA) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to common shares was $163 million, compared to $115 million a year ago. Earnings per share climbed to $0.92 from $0.64 last year.



On average, 28 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net interest income grew to $455 million from $433 million last year. Provision for credit losses was $35 million, lower than $60 million a year ago.



Noninterest income edged up to $267 million from prior year's $266 million.



For the full-year 2016, Comerica's net income declined to $477 million or $2.68 per share from $521 million or $2.84 per share last year, on restructuring impact.



Ralph Babb, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, said, 'As we look forward to the year ahead, we remain keenly focused on continued implementation of our GEAR Up initiatives while growing loans and deposits as we make necessary investments over time. Our revenue picture looks brighter as a result of the Federal Reserve increasing its benchmark rate 25 basis points in December.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX