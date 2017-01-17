

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. inflation reached its highest level in more than two years at the end of 2016 on air fares and food prices.



Consumer price inflation increased more-than-expected to 1.6 percent in December from 1.2 percent in November, the Office for National Statistics reported Tuesday.



This was the highest rate since July 2014 and above the expected rate of 1.4 percent. Price rises in air fares and food were the main contributors to the increase.



Month-on-month, consumer prices advanced 0.5 percent versus 0.2 percent in the prior month and 0.3 percent expectations.



Core inflation excluding energy, food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, climbed to 1.6 percent from 1.4 percent a month ago.



The ONS data showed that output price inflation accelerated to 2.7 percent in December from 2.4 percent in November but slower than the forecast of 2.9 percent. This was the sixth consecutive rise in factory gate prices.



Month-on-month, output prices edged up 0.1 percent each in December and November. Economists had forecast a 0.4 percent rise.



At the same time, input prices again logged a double-digit growth in December, by 15.8 percent after rising 13.3 percent in November. Economists had forecast 15.5 percent increase.



On a monthly basis, input prices gained 1.8 percent, reversing a 0.6 percent drop in November. Nonetheless, monthly inflation was weaker than the expected 2.4 percent.



Due to sterling depreciation and a recovery in global crude oil prices, prices of imported materials and fuels were the main driver of input price growth.



House price inflation accelerated for the first time in five months in November. The house price index climbed 6.7 percent year-over-year in November, faster than the 6.4 percent rise in the previous month.



Bank of England Governor Mark Carney on Monday said that economic growth driven by household consumption would slow in 2017 as the increase in inflation could weigh on spending.



Prime Minister Theresa May is set to speak on her 'Brexit' approach, which would outline policies on immigration and trade deals.



The Office for Budget Responsibility said today health care cost would leave government revenues roughly stable and put the public finances on an 'unsustainable' path.



